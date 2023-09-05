Letter: Support legislation to protect our forests

To the editor: For those of you who are looking to protect our local forests and wild lands, the following legislative bills need your support.
We are requesting people email or call their legislators now to ask them to co-sponsor and vote for these two bills.
HD.4430, An Act Relative to Forest Protection, would update century-old public land policies by designating 412,000 acres of our public forest and watershed lands controlled by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to be recategorized as parks and reserves, similar to our National Parks. This would mean that Massachusetts state forests would be “managed” only for public safety with no commercial logging allowed.
Passage of HD.4430 would overrule proposals such as the impending DCR “Ant Lot” logging project of 300 acres in October Mountain State Forest in Washington that will fragment part of the forest and make the roadside unsightly.
H.904, An Act Relative to Increased Protection of Wildlife Management Areas, would expand the system of nature reserves on public Wildlife Management Areas under the control of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, and make them permanent. It would designate at least 30 percent of the agency's lands, about 51,000 acres, as reserves by 2030, which would mean they would be left in their natural state and “unmanaged” except for public safety.
These bills, if passed, would also help Massachusetts align with the international goal of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity to ensure permanent protection of 30 percent of land and water worldwide by 2030.
In conclusion, I am asking people to contact their state legislators to ask them to co-sponsor HD.4430 and H.904 in order to protect our forests here in Berkshire County and across the state. Find your state legislator’s information here: malegislature.gov/Search/FindMyLegislator. For further information and the petition against logging in October Mountain Forest, visit Save Mass Forests at savemassforests.com.
Susan Purser, Becket