Letter: Support Massachusetts single-payer health care legislation

To the editor: Several recent letters to the editor left readers with the impression that state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, does not truly support the Medicare for All legislation (H.1239/S.744) that was reintroduced in January.
This characterization of her position is wholly unwarranted. The fact is that Rep. Farley-Bouvier co-sponsored the bill this session as she did last session. By doing so, she has allied herself with the statewide coalition — known as “Mass-Care,” or Massachusetts Campaign for Single Payer Health Care — comprising 80 civic groups and unions, including the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Its aim is to establish a system of single-payer health care in the commonwealth.
The current for-profit health care industry is not working to keep our nation in good health, and its sky-high costs are unsustainable. Under the current system, many people — especially those in low-income communities — cannot afford and must forgo or delay the care they need. Annually, nearly 45,000 people in our nation die as a result of a lack of health insurance.
A system of comprehensive universal health care as proposed by the Mass-Care legislation is a critical first step on the road to making health care a right in our country.
The legislation would guarantee quality coverage for all medically necessary care, with no financial barriers, as the right of every resident for life. It would include hearing, vision, dental and mental health. Care would be free at the point of service. And with no more networks that limit choice, people could continue to see their current providers or choose new ones. This legislation would reduce health care costs for just about everyone, while providing benefits that cover all health care needs.
It is these features that generated overwhelming support last November for Ballot Question 5 in Pittsfield, where 75 percent of the votes favored Medicare for All. In a January meeting, Rep. Farley-Bouvier provided insights about the legislative process to a group of us “yes” voters. We concluded that changing the health care model will require the advocacy of our entire state community, including individuals, business owners and other employers, municipalities and health care providers.
Medicare for All will only become law with a massive grassroots effort behind it. Please join the campaign and become part of the solution to our health care crisis by volunteering with Mass-Care at masscare.org.
Frank Farkas, Pittsfield
Louise Farkas, Pittsfield
Jeffrey Leppo, Pittsfield
Sheila Irvin, Pittsfield