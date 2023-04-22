Letter: Support 'Medicare for All' legislation

To the editor: As former director of population health and community care for Berkshire Health Systems, I am writing in support of the 'Medicare for All' legislation (S.766/H.1267) and Massachusetts campaign for single-payer health care.
I have been a physician-educator in the Berkshires for 35 years. In that time, in diverse clinical leadership roles, I cared for many individuals and families confronting advanced chronic complex disease. I experienced the profound impact that social determinants of health like food and housing insecurity, trauma, health literacy and addiction have on overall health and quality of life.
Research from Robert Wood Johnson would suggest social determinants of health as the primary drivers of health behaviors and ultimately health outcomes, including cost of care. While the Berkshires' clinical-community integration and services have evolved to better address these needs, they are usually supported by grants and time-limited funding.
We spend far more per capita and have poor public health measures compared to countries with similar GDP per capita. America is not in good health, and we spend trillions on a delivery system that is not designed to create health. The COVID pandemic further lifted the veil on how tenuous it is to tie health care insurance to employment. Even when insured, many people avoid essential health services due to the fear of costs. We have seen the consequences of delaying essential care as one of many lessons learned from COVID.
The Medicare for All legislation provides a timely and thoughtful solution, and Massachusetts could be at the vanguard of health care transformation, as it has for the last 200 years. This legislation would provide universal coverage without deductibles and co-pays. A substantial amount of resources that maintain this administrative behemoth could be allocated to better support community-clinical integrative models of care that more effectively address the drivers of disease and the costs of care that continue to burden individuals and business around the commonwealth.
We do not need to spend more on health care. We need to be spending more wisely. There will be great opposition from industries that have benefitted greatly from the current model of care. A Medicare for All system is both more efficient with its elimination of administrative burdens and more equitable with elimination of cost as a barrier to care. Our Berkshire legislators have co-sponsored and supported this legislation. The time has come to be bold and to make it happen.
Dr. Mark Pettus, Dalton