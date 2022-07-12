To the editor: Managing our leftover paint will be a lot easier if our state Legislature passes H.938, An Act Relative to Paint Recycling.
This legislation would establish a convenient statewide paint collection and recycling program for Massachusetts residents and businesses and is supported by the paint industry. This bill covers all architectural paint including oil-based and latex paint, primers, varnishes, sealers, shellacs and stains. H.938 is consistent with paint stewardship laws passed in 10 other states, including Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine and New York.
This is the fifth legislative session that this bill has been filed in Massachusetts. This legislation is known as extended producer responsibility. EPR holds manufacturers responsible for the lifecycle of their products. EPR is foundational to achieving a circular economy, versus our current linear model of take, make, use and dispose. H.938 is one of three EPR bills now in House Ways and Means. The other EPR bills cover packaging and mattresses. Mattresses would be banned from disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1. Please contact House Ways and Means and let them know that we need paint EPR passed.
Stephanie A. Blumenthal, Sheffield