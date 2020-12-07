Support swift passage of Roadmap 2050 climate legislation
To the editor:
As many of you know, in the next few weeks our state Legislature will hopefully be voting on a major climate bill, the 2050 Roadmap. This bill will reflect a compromise of the House and Senate climate bills, H.4933 and S.2500.
The Roadmap 2050 is vitally important, as no significant climate legislation has been passed in recent years despite the pressing need for action. I am asking the public to contact their local state senators and representatives to push for the passage of this bill and include the issues mentioned below.
The final climate bill should require the first regulations to take effect by 2022 rather than 2023, given the urgency of addressing climate change. It should not consider the burning of biomass and other fuels as “non-carbon-emitting” when clearly they are. (How are we ever going to lower greenhouse gas emissions if we allow biomass to be promoted and subsidized by our state government?)
The bill should require that the Department of Public Utilities count the benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions when performing its cost-effectiveness calculations. Finally, the bill needs to include environmental justice language so that low-income communities and neighborhoods of color are protected against the pollution from industries that are often placed in their communities.
As time is short before the legislative term ends, I encourage concerned citizens to push for this legislation with the changes mentioned above.
Susan Purser, Becket