To the editor: Asking Massachusetts residents whose taxable annual income is over $1 million to pay their fair share will not drive them out of the state.
Most of them built their businesses here and reared their children here. They have deep ties to the communities that supported those businesses and the professional and social networks they established.
An income tax that amounts to an additional 4 cents on every dollar earned beyond the first $1 million is not enough to send them packing. California and New York are states with the highest tax rates on residents who earn more than $1 million a year. They are also states with the greatest number of million-dollar-plus households, not the fewest.
Passage of the Fair Share Amendment would guarantee that the funds could only be used to improve public education and transportation. Investing in public education and transportation is of critical importance to a thriving commonwealth. The monies raised by the Fair Share Amendment will benefit the 99 percent of us who will not pay more as well as the 1 percent who will.
Please join me to vote yes on this constitutional amendment. We will all profit from its passage.
Virginia E. (Fisher) O’Leary, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades.