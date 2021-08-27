To the editor: A couple of years ago, a fantastic new music and arts venue opened in West Stockbridge called The Foundry.
Since then, it has routinely and safely delivered top-class entertainment at a reasonable price and is the only venue of its type in town. Unfortunately, despite the fact that it is run by the most engaging, cooperative and positive people who have put their heart and soul into this business, there is a small group that for some reason is creating a push to close them down. The apparent reason is a technicality with the original license.
This outcome would be a great shame and I encourage readers to take a look at the foundry website, go to a show or write to the town in support of this exciting business. In today's world we need more positive, fun entertainment, not less!
Gordon Roberts, West Stockbridge