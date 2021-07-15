To the editor: Each year, during the first full weekend in August, several thousand biker riders from all over the world come together to ride in the Pan Mass Challenge and raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
All of the money that these riders raise goes directly into the hands of research scientists which has a direct impact on saving lives, quality of patient care and the progression of survival for future generations against cancer.
A significant portion of these riders are from Massachusetts and many are from right here in the Berkshires. These riders are your co-workers, your neighbors and friends. You might not know it, but they train for hours, days and weeks to prepare for one of the many ride options offered by the PMC. They spend many hours fundraising, asking their friends and family to support this cause, often because they were directly impacted by cancer.
Our own cancer center right here in the Berkshires is a Dana Farber affiliate, which means they have direct access to one of the best research facilities in our country, often combining resources for the best patient outcome right here at home.
If you have a chance to donate to this incredible event, please know that it will have a direct impact right here in our own backyard. As both a cancer survivor (nine years) and a nine-year PMC rider, I along with many other Berkshire riders can tell you that these donations make a difference.
So if you see me, Fred Knight (survivor), Suky Werman (survivor), Kevin Mitts, Dan Moon or any other Berkshire County rider you know out there training, head to pmc.org and make a donation in their name or in honor or in memory of someone you know who has fought that battle.
Many of us are still here because of the incredible research and treatment made possible by the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Pan Mass Challenge.
Suzanne Merritt, Lenox