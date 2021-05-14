To the editor: As Ruth Bass and Clarence Fanto have made clear to your readers, Richmond badly needs a new Town Hall and library and, to meet that need, an excellent plan for a combined building has been drawn up.
At our annual town meeting on May 19, Richmond citizens must vote on whether to authorize borrowing money to build it. The meeting will be held in person. Authorization requires a two-thirds majority of those present and voting. If we have learned anything from the pandemic, it is the value of gathering with friends as a community. I urge all supporters to turn out and make their opinion count. Vote yes for the future of Richmond.
John Keenum, Richmond