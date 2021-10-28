To the editor: In his opinion piece in the Oct 19 Eagle, Mitchell Chapman reminded us how important it is to support our local movie theatres.
I love the movies and regularly scout around online to find out what’s playing nearby. When I saw the James Bond film “No Time to Die” last weekend, the theater was sparsely dotted with moviegoers. While comforting for any COVID concerns, it did not bode well for the business health of our local theatres.
There was a time when The Eagle posted each week what movies were playing nearby. Perhaps this was a co-op ad underwritten by theatres that no longer have marketing budgets. I’d love to see a weekly listing return to the paper. It could simply include the theaters’ names, phone numbers, web addresses and what’s showing at each for the week ahead. Let’s remind the community that movies are back and make it easier to support local theatres.
Leslie Reed, Windsor