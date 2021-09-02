To the editor: Since its founding in 1974, the Elizabeth Freeman Center has been a cornerstone of support services, resources and advocacy to address sexual and domestic violence issues in Berkshire County.
As the COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented changes to all aspects our daily lives, it also had a profound impact on domestic and sexual violence, putting organizations like the Elizabeth Freeman Center to the test like never before. Lockdowns and stay-at-home orders meant victims were forced to spend more time in close quarters with their abusers and, consequently, a greater chance for abuse to occur in the home.
As The Eagle reported in March, the Elizabeth Freeman Center experienced a 48 percent increase in calls on their 24/7 help hotline from July 2020 through March ("Pandemic increased risks for domestic violence, sexual assault, observers say," Eagle, March 29). In so many cases, the staff at the Elizabeth Freeman Center is the critical intermediary that provides intervention, protection and support to victims that would otherwise be inaccessible. Not only is the Elizabeth Freeman Center an essential service in the Berkshires, but they are exceptional community partners who work diligently to make our home safe and just for everyone.
In order to continue their mission, the Elizabeth Freeman Center relies on volunteers and donations from residents across the county. I encourage everyone who can to attend the upcoming Rise Together for Safety and Justice Walks scheduled from Sept. 19 through Sept. 27. This will be a fantastic event to bring people together, learn about the pressing issues facing our community and take action to combat injustice and violence. There are many ways to support the Elizabeth Freeman Center and you can learn more by visiting their website to see how you can get involved.
Whether we are personally impacted by domestic or sexual violence, we are all affected by it — let’s work with one another to make our streets our homes and our towns safe and healthy.
Smitty Pignatelli, Lenox
The writer represent the 4th Berkshire District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.