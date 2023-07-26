Letter: Supreme Court's 303 Creative decision was a win for discrimination

To the editor: A recent Supreme Court decision, 303 Creative v. Elenis, found that compelling a website designer to provide service to same-sex couples violated the business owner’s right to free speech.
The decision is legally absurd for a variety of reasons, not the least of which being the business had never been approached to create such a website and the fact that evidence produced to illustrate that they had was fabricated. Any way you examine it, there was no legal injury to 303 Creative. They hadn’t been asked for their services, hadn’t been forced to deny service, hadn’t been sanctioned by Colorado for the denial of service. The action was entirely premature.
In any normal session, the court should have thrown the case out for lack of standing as there was no legal injury. But this isn’t a normal session, and it is not a normal court.
Megan McCardle wrote in The Washington Post that the owner should be “permitted to express their true and authentic selves in all facets of their lives.” Apparently, in her opinion, being a devout “true and authentic” Christian means discriminating against those who do not share one’s beliefs. One wonders if she similarly supports denying service to adulterers, the divorced and unwed mothers. She also posits that this isn’t that big a problem because only 3.5 percent identify as gay, although the link to a Gallup article after that claim offers data of twice that number. She further claims that gay people live in urban areas, which tend to be liberal. The reality is that the numbers of people who identify as LGBTQ are artificially low, because many who live in more rural conservative places are afraid to publicly identify as gay.
McCardle closes stating “authorities shouldn’t be able to force religious traditionalists to express support for something they oppose.” Of course, the business owner isn’t asked for their blessing or endorsement, they are asked for a product. If she was asked for a specific vulgar customization, then I might agree with her right to refuse that specific service, but to allow her to refuse service to an entire group without regard for customization is wrong. It is neither a win for free speech nor free exercise when business is licensed to engage in religious persecution, which is precisely what this seeks to do.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale