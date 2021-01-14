To the editor: I recommend that President-Elect Joe Biden make the following statement:
“President Trump’s words and actions led to the violent insurrection we witnessed on Jan. 6. It was horrific and inexcusable to see our nation’s capital under attack and certainly meets every criteria for impeachment and for the president’s removal from office. Nevertheless, I’m recommending the suspension of impeachment proceedings, believing that nothing positive is to be gained by continuing them.
"Those favoring impeachment and a subsequent trial believe the events of last week were so egregious that they cannot be ignored without undermining democracy. They also want to eliminate the possibility of Donald Trump running for president in 2024. I sympathize with them, but don’t want the early days and perhaps weeks of my presidency to be marred by continuing the collective nightmare and polarization that has torn us apart for months.
I like to think that restoring the rule of law and taking up the work of addressing such challenges as COVID-19, continued climate disruption, the crumbling of our country’s infrastructure and the need for jobs should have our highest priority. Doing so will get us on to the work our people want to see us accomplish and might diminish somewhat the anger and hatred of those who believe they’ve not been heard.
Richard Markham, Adams