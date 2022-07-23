To the editor: How lovely it was to see the front-page photo of a young man swimming in a sparkling pool during the brutal heatwave the Berkshires has been enduring. ("Baking in the Berkshires," Eagle, July 21.)
Too bad this pool is only open to people who can afford to be members of a country club. Do you suppose any of the Berkshire-area country clubs opened their pools to the public so everyone could find some relief? Don't hold your breath.
Environmental poverty is a real thing. Even in the Berkshires.
Nancy Stuart, Lee