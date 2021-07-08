To the editor: As a high school coach, I cannot begin to describe the emotion and excitement that my players and coaches experienced on Monday during the MIAA D-III state championship at Wahconah Park.
The thrill of being able to play the final game in our hometown, on the city-owned historic park, was amazing. To look up at the stands as they began to fill, and to see the faces of people of all ages painted along the fence and deep into the field resonated with me throughout the game.
It is no small task to get to the state's final game, but it was an even greater task to perform the way that we did in front of our family, friends, teachers, neighbors and residents. Truth be told, it was their cheers and clapping, chanting and demonstration of love and support that rallied our players in the dugout and on the field. Given the many obstacles and challenges that everyone has faced for the past year and a half, it was a great day of baseball and a great day for Pittsfield.
There are many thoughts racing through my mind the day after a state championship, but for now, I will say “thank you.” Thank you to the school department for protecting our season, the city for allowing us to play on “their” field, the parents for supporting your sons each and every day, the players for their endless dedication to the sport, the coaches for their tireless work, and finally, the fans for your love of baseball. “In baseball as in life, all the important things happen at home."
In closing, and on behalf of the Taconic High School baseball team, my players, and coaching staff, thank you. Go Braves!
Kevin Stannard, Pittsfield
The writer is the coach of the Taconic High School baseball team.