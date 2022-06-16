To the editor: I am currently a sophomore at Taconic High School, and for Advanced Placement U.S. History we were required to do a civics project.
For my topic, I chose the condition of the Taconic track and field, since this is a topic very important to me. I joined the track team this year and loved it, but our season wasn’t the best. We weren’t allowed to host any home meets due to the conditions. It was considered “unraceable,” leaving us with lots of meets getting canceled and having to drive 30-plus minutes to each meet.
I had the amazing chance to meet with the manager of the parks department, and he talked with me about the future plans surrounding the track. We currently have about $400,000 for the reconstruction of the track, while we need about $1 million. Hosting fundraisers to raise money is a way that can help advance this project.
The reconstruction of the track is very important because not only is that track Taconic’s home track but it is also Pittsfield High School's home track and the community's track. Everyday people of all ages, especially elderly, walk on that track. I took the initiative and reached out to the owners of Hot Harry’s and we organized a dine to donate on June 22 where 20 percent of each order will go toward the reconstruction of the track.
Kailynne Errichetto, Pittsfield