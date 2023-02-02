Letter: Taconic vocational conversion is the right step for region and the economy

To the editor: On Jan. 26, The Wall Street Journal ran an article analyzing the current job market that contained the following quote: "Annette Clayton, CEO of North American operations at Schneider Electric SE, a Europe-headquartered energy-management and automation company, said the U.S. needs far more electricians to install electric-vehicle chargers and perform other tasks. 'The shortage of electricians is very, very important for us,' she said."
For too long, there has been enormous pressure on high school students to go to college — any college — even if the student has no affinity for the kinds of abstract thinking for which college is famous.
The world needs workers who are not knowledge workers just to keep the real world humming. The conversion of Taconic High seems like a step in the right direction. ("The Pittsfield School Committee has unanimously approved Taconic High School's transition to a vocational education," Eagle, Feb. 1.)
Stephen Goodman, Great Barrington