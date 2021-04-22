To the editor: I see the East Street skate park is currently under construction.
I’m not a skater and, frankly, I'm at an age that I’d get hurt just thinking about it. But I look at that dull, gray concrete park and wonder why not take advantage of this opportunity to splash some color on our city? The dull gray accented by darker gray rectangles where graffiti was painted over really feels like the depressing COVID time we’re living in.
We have graffiti artists that would jump at the chance for that canvas. So why doesn’t the city turn them loose on the skate park? Set guidelines on content and colors, with safety and taste in mind and let the creativity and life flow.
Obviously, painting the sky on the ground could be a safety issues while flipping in the air and looking for the ground. But painting historical figures, Berkshire landmarks, flowers, dogs bricks, etc., could certainly be done safely.
Budget problems? Make it a contest for the artists. Provide the paint and let them compete. The prize could be monitory or even the right to paint the centerpiece of the park. Even take donations from people submitting an image they’d like painted. Once done, imagine the life that would pour out of that corner. Random tagging would be less likely out of respect for the other graffiti artist. If they did happen, they’d be less noticeable and easier to fix.
Pour some life in the park.
Alex Scalise, Pittsfield