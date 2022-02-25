To the editor: Bears will soon be waking up and going about their business.
A recent story in The New York Times about a very large bear in Lake Tahoe who breaks into houses for food reminds me that we, too, live in bear territory and need to be alert to their welfare as well as our own.
Every spring, our local mother bear drags bags of garbage into my backyard to tear up looking for food. This is an inconvenience to me, of course, but not nearly as inconvenient as it will be to the bear, if she gets too used to humans as a source of food and becomes aggressive.
Please do your part to keep your neighbors and these magnificent creatures safe: Keep your garbage securely contained, take down birdfeeders (lest they become bearfeeders) when the weather warms and be alert to wildlife when you drive.
Matt Silliman, Williamstown