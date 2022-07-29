To the editor: I wholeheartedly agree with Joseph Lipa's comments about bike lanes on North Street in Pittsfield. ("Letter: As American cities experience bike lanes woes, Pittsfield should do something about theirs," Eagle, July 27.)
These lanes have led to confusion for drivers turning right onto side roads, accessing parking spaces and attempting to find businesses located on North Street. The bike lanes have led to the traffic being slowed down, and as a result drivers who know the city avoid North Street, which leads to businesses floundering.
Because grant funds are available for projects like this does not mean the project is right for Pittsfield. Please make note of all the letters citing that this addition to North Street is unsafe and poorly thought out.
Karen Jacobs, Pittsfield