To the editor: Memorial Day began shortly after the Civil War to commemorate those who died in battle during that war.
It has morphed into a day to remember all of our dead, but especially our veterans. In recent weeks throughout the county, volunteers have placed American flags on graves of those who were in the military, from the Revolutionary War to the present, whether or not they were killed in battle.
I encourage everyone to visit a cemetery and pause for a few moments to look at the landscape. One cannot help but be awed by the sheer number of flags. Each flag represents a woman or man who served and sometimes died in the military. They were fighting for our country’s values of liberty and justice.
We will truly honor their sacrifices by continuing to work to bring those values to all in this country.
Vicky Maxwell, Pittsfield