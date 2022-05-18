To the editor: I think it’s important to address for your readership that The Eagle’s review of Shakespeare & Company’s North American debut of "The Approach" missed the mark. ("Review: At Shakespeare & Company, 'The Approach' is a largely cerebral exercise that fails to get under the skin," Eagle, May 10.)
Having seen and thoroughly enjoyed the play, it is in no way fair to describe it as lacking emotional depth and/or overly cerebral. After reading the review, I wondered if we’d seen the same performance. I found the experience to be rich in emotion and grounded in everyday experience; through casual conversation, the actors successfully performed through a wide range of feeling, from the joy of seeing a dear friend to lamenting deep loss, acknowledging grave mistakes, anger, forgiveness, sorrow, desperation and beyond. The choices made by the cast and directors were nuanced and beautiful which made it inevitably distinct from any future production.
Jim Youngerman’s backdrop served to provide an even greater depth to the story, placing the cast in an open-air cafe in Dublin as the city around them seems to have paused to take in the importance embedded in the character’s commonplace conversations. The imagery was spot on and interesting and fun to look at while waiting for the show to begin.
What I feel needs to be highlighted above all is the absolute expertise that is shown in the performance of the cast. The dialogue is at times rapid-fire, overlapping and repeating. The actors delivered their performances flawlessly, and though there were moments when I couldn’t help but be distracted by my awe of their ability, I found myself completely absorbed into their performances from the very beginning to the full circle ending.
This production stands out as a shining example of top-tier creative expression, from the elegantly crafted play, to direction, and to the performance. Speaking of it in a way that doesn’t express that simply won’t do. To your readers, please go see this play.
Justin Allen, Lee