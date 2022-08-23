To the editor: I am writing to express my extreme disappointment and anger with Tanglewood’s decision to renege on its long-standing arrangement to allow parking on its grounds for the Josh Billings RunAground post-race bash.
In addition, of course, the finish line has traditionally been at Tanglewood's main gate. As a former director of the Josh for four years, I understand what an integral part of the entire Josh experience the bash is. It is a chance for competitors to swap stories, have a picnic, listen to the band, receive their awards and just generally gather, cheered on and supported by their families and friends.
By doing so, Tanglewood has put the town of Stockbridge in an untenable situation. Gould Meadows has become the proposed alternate parking area. Should there be inclement weather, this beautiful public area that is held in trust by the Conservation Commission for the enjoyment of all (an increasingly rare habitat for ground-nesting birds) with its newly restored viewshed thanks to funding from the Community Preservation Act and the hundreds of hours of volunteer labor, could be ruined by stuck cars and subsequent ruts. The added necessity of large tow trucks would add to the destruction. The cost the repair to the grounds would have to be born by the Josh, taking funds meant for the Berkshires’ United Way for the work.
Tanglewood advertises itself as being in Lenox, when, in fact, 90 percent of the campus is in Stockbridge. They depend on Stockbridge’s services, yet they pay nothing in taxes, nor do they pay “in lieu of.” As evidenced by the traffic jams coming into the area on a big concert night, and by the sound that rivals the Indy 500 that passed by my former house, a good portion of the concertgoers do not, in fact, frequent our local businesses. They come and they leave. Their volunteers used to enjoy the treasured benefits of attending concerts and getting free tickets for their efforts to share with their families and friends. This is no longer the case, and ticket prices are now beyond the average pocketbook.
So, will Tanglewood no longer host the many local high school and college graduations? Or will they continue rather to host the very lucrative wedding trade?
For so many years, Tanglewood was a good community partner. This is a very sad turn of events.
Sally Underwood-Miller, Stockbridge