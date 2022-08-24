To the editor: As president of the great Josh Billings RunAground, I wish to express my appreciation for Tanglewood’s support of this Berkshire tradition for the past 45 years.
Tanglewood has been a good friend and generous supporter of the Josh; they have never charged us for the use of their property for parking, the finish line or the area used for the post-race bash. The Josh has always been responsible for the costs of providing a finish line and putting on the bash. It’s also important to note that Tanglewood covered all the expenses for use of their property for the race immediately following 9/11, which was a difficult time for all of us.
It has been said that “nothing is forever, except change,” and indeed, the relationship that the Josh Billings event has had with Tanglewood is undergoing change. The Josh Billings executive committee understands Tanglewood’s needs and we are committed to supporting Tanglewood as they have supported us. The finish line and the bash will now be at Camp Mahkeenac, and parking for Josh participants and their guests will be hosted by Tanglewood at the Lions Gate parking area with the agreement that the lot will be used for parking purposes only and all vehicles will leave the premises by 4 p.m. Tanglewood is also providing their beach area as the takeout location for watercraft as they have always done.
We are grateful to stage the Josh Billings RunAground with the generous support of Tanglewood and Camp Mahkeenac. Our participants not only have an enjoyable time racing, they also contribute to raising funds for the United Way of Berkshire County.
We do not support negative comments made by our supporters or members of the community at large concerning Tanglewood as a result of these changes. Berkshire County is enriched beyond measure by having this iconic, world-renowned music festival as a neighbor, and we should all reflect upon what good fortune we have to live in the Berkshires.
Larry Lane, Lenox
The writer is president of the Josh Billings RunAground.