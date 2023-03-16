Letter: Tanglewood takes pride in its ticket-selling practices

To the editor: We appreciate the enthusiasm for the option to purchase tickets in-person demonstrated by the over 250 people who lined up at the Tanglewood box office when tickets went on sale publicly March 9. ("Residents were willing to stand in line for up to 3 hours to get Tanglewood tickets in person and not deal with online queues," Eagle, March 9.)
However, we would like to clear up the misperception in a recent letter to the editor that “by utilizing a ticketing agent/service, the folks at Tanglewood are saving money by basically relinquishing this task to others, rather than employing customer service personnel to handle it.” ("Letter: Tanglewood, and all music venues, should revert to selling tickets the old-fashioned way," Eagle, March 10.)
We want the Berkshire community to be aware that the Boston Symphony Orchestra itself manages ticket sales for all events at both Tanglewood and Symphony Hall and does not sell through ticket agencies or resellers. As to the statement that eliminating online sales “would increase local employment rather than having another organization reaping the benefits while excluding the locals,” we note that each summer the BSO hires about 150 seasonal ticketing and other staff, most of whom are residents of the Berkshires. It would take a small army of people to handle fulfillment of all our ticketing activities in person, which would only serve to increase ticket prices for residents. We are beginning our Tanglewood hiring, and residents looking for summer employment may apply online.
There are still many “old-fashioned” traditions to love about Tanglewood including sunset picnics on the lawn, the annual John Williams’ Film Night (Aug. 5 this year) and the Tanglewood on Parade concerts and fireworks (Aug. 8), and we hope to establish a new tradition of opening the Tanglewood box office several days each March.
Amy Aldrich, Lenox
The writer is the Boston Symphony Orchestra's director of patron experience.