To the editor: Tanglewood does it again.
Their site was not able to handle the June 21 10 a.m. request for tickets. First, it froze. Then it posted a lame message: "Sorry for the delay." Then, after an hour of trying, it said I was 1,042 in line, so I requested and never received the email they said they would send me.
Even with the reduced seating, Boston Symphony Orchestra failed us again. Is it that they don't want attendees, they can't find qualified system developers, or what? (And yes, I did respond to their customer service email; but never got a response.)
Paul Gniadek, Pittsfield