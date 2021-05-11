To the editor: I am writing this email while trying to get through to the Tanglewood box office to purchase a few concert tickets.
We have been supporters of Tanglewood for about 30 years and my wife has been a volunteer for 26 years. For the last few days, we have reviewed the program brochure and prepared for the purchase. We assumed that there might be some problems anticipating a high demand and Tanglewood's expected failure to properly prepare. But the ensuing results was unexpecting, disappointing and most annoying.
At 10:02, I attempted to log in several times and was rejected by the website. So I telephoned 617-266-1200 and was told to remain on hold. In the interim, I was able to reach the website. I tried to navigate BSO's website (noticed that many dates were not listed) and tried to purchase some lawn tickets. There was no "checkoff" for the amount of lawn tickets nor any guidance to proceed.
Suddenly, 30 minutes after I was told over the telephone to remain on the line, a message indicated that I was being disconnected. I did try to telephone again, using two telephones and also calling 888-266-1200, and was again told to "hold" and disconnected after 30 minutes. While I am on my fifth set of a 30-minute hold, I have tried to communicate to BSO via email. The email seemingly went through and I wonder if and when it will be read and acted upon.
Classic chaos, indeed. Are the middle-class donors/supporters and the general public being purposefully or negligently shut out?
Alex Rosenblum, Richmond