To the editor: With Governor's Councilor Mary Hurley's recent decision to retire, Berkshire County residents have a great opportunity to make our voices heard in Boston.
For many decades now, no Berkshire County resident has served as the District 8 representative on the council. This year, finally, we have a candidate: Tara Jacobs of North Adams. Along with various other duties, the Governor's Council confirms the appointments of judges and parole board members. Ms. Jacobs' experience on the North Adams School Committee, as library trustee and as chair of the Democratic City Committee, along with her history of advocacy on Beacon Hill, have shown her to possess the character and preparation necessary for serving on the council.
With all this in mind, the Williamstown Democratic Town Committee has endorsed her. On behalf of the committee, I urge you to vote for Tara Jacobs for the District 8 seat on the Governor’s Council in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary.
Jim Mahon, Williamstown
The writer is chairman of the Williamstown Democratic Town Committee.