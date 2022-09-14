To the editor: Why do we use the word "burden" when referring to our taxes?
Our taxes are by no means oppressive and are used to help all citizens. It seems to me that we have let the neocons hijack the vocabulary. One unfortunate example of this is using the term "pro-life." It really means pro-birth, but it implies that those of us who are pro-choice are anti-life.
I don't care about the political leanings of journalists, but I do think they have the responsibility to see that words are used correctly and do not result in political speak.
Nancy Stuart, Lee