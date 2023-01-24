Letter: Tax-filing help available

To the editor: Did you know that people in households making $60,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-language speakers can access free tax preparation services by using the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program?
Through VITA, IRS-certified volunteers can help people prepare and file their federal and state taxes. Nationally, the program helped return more than $1.7 billion to local communities last year. Here in Berkshire County, Berkshire Community Action Council and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity offer VITA services that provided free, reliable tax filing assistance to hundreds of low- and moderate-income individuals and families in 2022. This support helped people maximize the refunds and tax credits to which they are entitled. Last year, VITA returned more than $1.1 million in refunds to people in the Berkshires.
Locally, VITA tax preparation season is underway and runs through mid-April. Visit the BCAC and Central Berkshire Habitat websites for more information or call Habitat at 413-442-3184 for assistance. VITA is free and reliable, and the program does not discriminate against taxpayers on the basis of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), disability, sex or age. Additionally, accommodations and language assistance are available to taxpayers with a disability or limited English proficiency.
As part of our commitment to promote economic prosperity in the community, Berkshire United Way is proud to champion VITA and to ensure people know about this important benefit that is available to them. We know that by connecting people to benefits like the earned income tax credit and child tax credit, VITA is an important tool to help people break the cycle of poverty.
Thomas W. Bernard, North Adams
The writer is president and CEO of Berkshire United Way.