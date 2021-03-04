Open textbooks should be future of education
To the editor: This week is open education week — perfect timing to talk about “open textbooks” [a textbook available online to all] and why they will save students money.
There are so many students who have had to buy a textbook or an access code they really didn’t have the money to spend on.
During my freshman year of college, I had to buy three books and after paying tuition I wasn’t able to buy all of them, at least not all directly from the university. Students will try to find any other place to get their textbook than from the school, but sometimes that’s not an option when it’s a specific edition or a one time access code to a textbook is the only option.
This is why open textbooks are the way to go. They’re $30 to $40 for a paper copy, you don’t have to pay to read them online and you can share them with whomever for free.
We need to make a change in textbook affordability, and we can.
Casey Moore, Hinsdale
The writer is a MASSPIRG student.