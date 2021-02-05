Thank you for archive article on holy icon
To the editor: As the last pastor of Holy Family Parish here in Pittsfield, I was delighted to read the article from The Eagle’s archives on the Czestochowa icon that graced our former parish.
When the parish, which was merged with St. Joseph’s, closed in 2008, this beautiful icon was brought to St. Joseph’s and proudly graces our church. Several years ago, we made a pilgrimage to Poland and visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa. We had the great privilege to celebrate Mass at the shrine altar.
Each day as I celebrate Mass, I look at this beautiful image of Mary and ask her intercession especially during these difficult times. This image of the Blessed Mother hands from our choir loft and, as in Poland, many walk under this icon seeking her intercession.
Thank you for the article.
Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pittsfield
The writer is pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish.