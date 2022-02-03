Thank you for coverage highlighting wildlife rehab facilities in need of support
To the editor: Thank you for the feature highlighting Bluebird Farm Sanctuary (“Bluebird Farm Sanctuary in Cheshire working overtime to help rescued animals,” Eagle, Jan. 23).
The work done behind the scenes by unsung heroes such as wildlife rehabilitator Cara Petricca is admirable: rescuing and rehabbing animals that are victims of human/wildlife “conflicts” and farm animal abuse.
Front-page coverage by The Eagle can go a long way toward giving lesser-known organizations the publicity and community support they so badly need to continue their operations. When I read the obituary pages in The Eagle, I am struck by how often memorial contributions are directed toward just one or two local animal shelters.
We must cast our nets wider to include the many other deserving groups in Berkshire County that struggle to help the animals needing their care. It would be great if funeral homes offered a full, comprehensive list of all animal organizations in our area to help bereaved families that wish to choose animal charities for memorial donations. The same goes for attorneys working with individuals as they prepare their wills and estate plans.
There are 10 licensed wildlife rehabilitators in Berkshire County listed on Mass.gov. They volunteer their time and are not compensated by the commonwealth. Wildlife needs them. We need them.
The Berkshires abound with an impressive array of worthy nonprofits. We can ensure they will continue to be there by supporting them and spreading word of their missions.
Yvonne Borsody, Pittsfield