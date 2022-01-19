To the editor: On behalf of the Marine Corps League and The Toys For Tots Foundation, a sincere thank you to the many people who were involved in the 2021 Toys For Tots Campaign.
It was, as always, a tremendous success. The countless folks who gave their time, the able and always ready assistance of The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and the overwhelming support of the people who live and/or work in Berkshire County is really remarkable.
The sources that make up the broad range of donations, whether toy or monetary, are unbelievable. From businesses large or small, schools, civic groups and organizations, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS agencies, the list goes on. This includes personal donors, whose thoughtfulness covers a variety of ages, such as two grade-school students — Breslyn, who raises money to shop on her own, and Marissa, who chose Toys For Tots for her fundraising efforts — to Isolena, a high school student who donated her Service Above Self Award scholarship money to Toys For Tots.
I have to mention one more: the very generous county resident who donated her prize money won from a radio station’s Bright Lights contest to Toys For Tots and then matched it with her own donation. That made me pause for a minute and say "wow."
As all the uncertainty continues to swirl around us in our everyday lives, the kindness and generosity expressed by the people who make their living around here is truly gratifying. I appreciate it and so do the families and children of Berkshire County. Thank you.
Christopher Keegan, Pittsfield
The writer is a coordinator for Toys For Tots in Berkshire County