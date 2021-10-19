To the editor: What an amazing article Felix Carroll wrote highlighting the friendships and support of members in the spinal cord injury support group. ("Brought together by a common tragedy, these spinal injury survivors find hope, friendship and a new outlook," Eagle, Oct. 16.)
It included an excellent picture of Gio Lynch on his bike. I am a new extended family member of good-hearted Gio and am so very thankful that he is involved with such an inspiring group of strong people.
Keep those dreams rolling everyone.
Cindy Nasman, Lenox