To the editor: Whenever I see a Blue Q rack in a store in other states, I feel a rush of Pittsfield pride.
That feeling came to me as I read the interview of founders Seth and Mitch Nash in The Eagle's weekend business section. Not only are these men creative and savvy, they are generous people who hire the disabled, treating them with dignity. They are also philanthropists who have contributed hugely to causes in our region.
The Nash brothers are a real asset to our community and their items always make me smile and fill all my gift needs. Thank you, Eagle, for shining a spotlight on them.
Jerri Chaplin, Pittsfield