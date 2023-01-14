Letter: Thank you for showing us how our neighbors think and feel

To the editor: Delusional is an adjective defined as having false or unrealistic beliefs or opinions.
My thanks to Mr. Barnett, of Glendale, Ms. Renak, of Pittsfield, and Ms. Turner (U.S. Navy ret.), of Windsor, for thoughtfully and respectfully responding to the recent letter "What about Ashli Babbitt?"
My response, deleted after I read the commentaries above, was not as cordial.
Thank you to The Eagle editors for letting us know how all our neighbors are thinking.
David S. Rosenthal, Stockbridge