Thank you for smooth vaccination experience
To the editor: Considering the rough start to the state’s vaccination program, we approached the Berkshire Community College Field House with some trepidation.
The Pittsfield Police patiently counseled people and directed traffic, the volunteers in and around the building were very considerate and went out of their way to be helpful — the whole operation was well organized. We were in and out in 25 minutes, my wife’s shot was five minutes before her scheduled time and we were given a link for scheduling our second shot, which we did with ease.
Sincere thanks to everyone involved at BCC — one more example of the benefits of living in the Berkshires.
Tom Werman, Lenox