To the editor: On behalf of The People's Pantry, we want to thank you for Heather Bellow's recent article about food insecurity in Berkshire County. ("Berkshire food pantries got busy when the pandemic started. Then came inflation and the loss of relief checks," Eagle, May 14.)
In our beautiful region, full of opportunities to relax and rejuvenate, it's easy for some of us to forget that others are suffering. Many of our neighbors simply can't afford to eat well, and some can't even afford to eat enough. Massachusetts is the second-most expensive place to buy groceries in the contiguous U.S., only slightly behind New York. Add to that the recent increases in the cost of electricity, gas and clothing and the fact that a quarter of Berkshire residents are over age 65, many on fixed incomes, and you can see how the problem grows.
As the number of people who need our services has increased, so have the costs of assisting these people increased. The People's Pantry, as well as all the other agencies throughout the county, are stretching to continue providing services for all who are in need. It is only due to the generosity of our donors and the hard work of our volunteers that we are able to provide healthy food to approximately 2,000 people monthly.
Since 1999, The People's Pantry has been serving the community, and with the community's continued support, we, and all the other pantries and meal serving agencies in Berkshire County, will be here to help as long as the need exists.
Beth Moser and Deb Phillips, Great Barrington
The writers are co-presidents of The People's Pantry.