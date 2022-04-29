To the editor: I write to extend my heartiest thanks to all who've helped greatly over the past several months to support and sustain the work of the Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies.
BAAMS is a 501(c)(3) tax-free organization. Beginning with our incredible board of directors, headed by President Ted Wesley, Secretary Michelle Daunais, and Treasurer Maria Isotti, we've seen the mission of BAAMS — to provide top-tier music instruction to students ages 12 to 18 — upheld and celebrated by our responsive and caring board members. Our board earnestly approaches each decision and event with a level of dedication and commitment to our students, faculty, and staff that ensures success.
With grants from Guardian Life, Takeda, donations from Lyn and Ron Mason, Ed and Pam St. John, Michelle Daunais and Rick Seto, and donations from businesses, organizations, and individuals all around Berkshire County and beyond, BAAMS has continued to provide highly affordable after-school music education, and our Jazz Band Day Camp in August. This year we expanded our faculty from six to a total of 10, teaching trumpet/brass instruments, drums, saxophones, piano, guitar and bass, music theory, and now songwriting, vocals, track production, and electronica. Our students are learning from a diverse, world-class faculty not only how to play the instrument(s) of their choice, but to compose, improvise and produce original musical compositions.
We're grateful for all who attended the benefit Bowling Battle of the Bands held for BAAMS at Greylock Bowl, coordinated by Misty Blues Band, with Whiskey City, Hotshot Hillbillies, Sample the Cat, the Diego Mongue Band, and the Barons of Becket. Many thanks for the donation from the Misty Blues Band (the winners), and all who helped sell and purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, our first-ever. Special thanks go to Bob Cellana, Dennis St. Pierre, Braden Collins, Kurt and Joey Collins, Kelly Cross, Sandy and Jim Daunais, and many others for their help selling raffle tickets.
We appreciate those who turned out to join in the festivities, including Michelle Daunais, Kelly Cross, Maria Isotti, our executive director Richard Boulger, Braden Collins, and Sandy and Jim Daunais. To learn more about our music instruction empowering young musicians, please visit BAAMS' website, berkshiresacademyams.org, or mail a check donation to BAAMS at 529 Main St., Williamstown, MA 01267. Students are registering now for Jazz Camp set for Aug. 15-19.
Jane Forrestal, Williamstown
The writer is director of development at Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies.