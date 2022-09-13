To the editor: Firstly, I would like to congratulate Timothy Shugrue on winning the election for Berkshire district attorney.
I genuinely look forward to hearing more about his goals and initiatives as he transitions into this very important role. While it’s no secret I have been an outspoken supporter of current District Attorney Andrea Harrington, hoping for her successor’s success is crucial for the sake of our community. Democratic societies are built around the principle of free and fair elections, and such was the case in this election. Mr. Shugrue won fair and square.
I would be amiss if I did not take the time to congratulate and express gratitude to Ms. Harrington for her accomplishments over the last four years. She came into the 2018 district attorney race like a wrecking ball — unapologetically passionate about modernizing the criminal justice system. I urge Mr. Shugrue to not lose sight of many of her invaluable initiatives, specifically tackling gender-based violence; expanding participation in the Drug Court and following evidence-based policy to ensure offenders with substance use disorder receive treatment over incarceration; and ensuring a more equitable justice system by continuing to follow a no-cash bail policy, which for decades has unfairly targeted low-income people and created racial inequity.
Whether you supported her or not, I urge you join me in thanking Ms. Harrington for her hard work and dedication to our communities over the last four years. As a mother to three young boys, I am proud to have included them in campaigning for Andrea, giving them firsthand experience and education in the electoral process. Being the first woman district attorney in Berkshire County is an incredible accomplishment and piece of history in itself, and it’s so important for our youngest community members to know that a woman is very much capable of doing anything a man can.
Thank you, Andrea. You undoubtedly have so much more to accomplish and much success ahead of you.
Meghan Kirby, Lenox