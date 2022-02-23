To the editor: I was disappointed to hear the news that longtime public servant Patty Carlino has chosen not to run for reelection to the Lee Select Board. ("Patricia Carlino, chair of Lee's Select Board, will forgo reelection bid, ending two-plus decades on panel," Eagle, Feb. 15.)
I have known Patty for more than 30 years and can speak first-hand to the passion she possesses for her community, and her strong desire to do well for Lee not only today but for generations to come.
Patty was never afraid to take a stand, even if it was not considered the popular position. But time and time again, she proved that she was on the right side of the issue through her tireless advocacy on behalf of her neighbors. There were many occasions that Patty and I did not always agree on the issue of the day, but I always respected her willingness to sit down, hear divergent opinions and extend herself to work through whatever those differences might be — even if she ended the day without changing her mind. Her greatest attribute was agreeing to disagree without being disagreeable.
Being a public official at any level is a difficult job that fewer people want these days. When we elect quality people like Patty Carlino, we are all better served because of the respect and discourse that she brought to every meeting and discussion. Patty will be missed but she walked through her public life as our friend, our neighbor and someone who led with her heart for the greater good.
No one thinks that they are replaceable until they are replaced. Whoever replaces Patty will have big shoes to fill, and it is my hope that that person will put the needs of the community at the forefront of their agenda in order to prosperously pave the way for generations to come.
Patty Carlino, thank you for your service.
Smitty Pignatelli, state representative for the 4th Berkshire District