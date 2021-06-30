To the editor: The Hinsdale Cemetery Committee would like to thank Wayne Walton from L.P. Adams in Dalton for his generosity in donating a U.S. flag and Jeff Bolduc from Jeff's Tree Service in Hinsdale for threading the rope in the flagpole using his bucket lifter to reach the top of the flag pole.
The flag serves as a respectful reminder for those who served in the Armed Forces and watches over all those resting in peace. Thanks for making the cemetery a more beautiful space.
Daniel H. Kaufman, Hinsdale
The writer is a member of the Hinsdale Cemetery Commission.