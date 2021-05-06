To the editor: I want to thank the Lenox middle and high school students who planted five new saplings in our yard last weekend.
They were a part of the Tree-Plenish program, a national organization that organizes students and communities to replenish the amount of paper used by local schools by planting new trees. We are so looking forward to our four birch trees and one red maple growing into beautiful trees in our yard.
In addition to promoting sustainability, each tree that the students plant reduces some of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and, in that way, controls climate change as well.
Thanks so very much, Lenox students.
Albert B. Harper, Lenox