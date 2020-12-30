Thank you to a Christmas angel
To the editor: On the Tuesday before Christmas I bought a gift certificate at the Allendale Friendly’s in Pittsfield.
The next day I couldn’t find my wallet. I called Friendly’s, and the manager told me a lovely lady had found it in the parking lot and turned it in. During this time of the cold, callous COVID, this was a Christmas miracle.
I would like to thank this anonymous angel if she would contact me. After the pandemic is over, I want to take her and a guest to dinner with my fiancee and me.
It is good to know that there are honest, decent people in the world.
Thank you, Christmas angel.
Tim Walter, Plainfield