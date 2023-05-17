<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you to a guiding angel in Pittsfield

To the editor: I met an angel in Pittsfield recently.

Being from South County, I'm not familiar with Pittsfield addresses and had arrived at the wrong medical office on Maplewood Avenue. A young man was standing in the waiting room, and when I asked him if he knew where the Berkshire Eye Center was, he said that I needed to go to Williams Street.

He explained the route I needed to take to get there, and I grew more and more confused. He then said to follow him and that he would lead us. And he did. I got to my appointment on time.

There are angels out there.

Marion Jansen, Great Barrington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all