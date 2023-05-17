Letter: Thank you to a guiding angel in Pittsfield

To the editor: I met an angel in Pittsfield recently.
Being from South County, I'm not familiar with Pittsfield addresses and had arrived at the wrong medical office on Maplewood Avenue. A young man was standing in the waiting room, and when I asked him if he knew where the Berkshire Eye Center was, he said that I needed to go to Williams Street.
He explained the route I needed to take to get there, and I grew more and more confused. He then said to follow him and that he would lead us. And he did. I got to my appointment on time.
There are angels out there.
Marion Jansen, Great Barrington