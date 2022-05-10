To the editor: We would like to publicly thank our local volunteer Fire Department and other first responders of Adams and neighboring towns.
We had an electrical fire in our home that was called into 911 at 9:30 a.m. on a Monday, and within minutes first responders and our volunteer fire department arrived. They used their skills to quickly combat the fire while using minimal water to minimize further damage to our home.
Our town is so fortunate to have a dedicated force ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice.
Brian and Rachel Tomkowicz, Adams