Thank you to all at BCC who made vaccine appointment happen
To the editor: I was one of the lucky seniors who got my first vaccine at the Berkshire Community College Field House in Pittsfield on Tuesday.
I arrived from Stockbridge thanks to the clear roads created by our dedicated snowplowers. The Pittsfield Police greeted our car and helpfully indicated where to enter (it was pitch-black at 5:30 p.m.).
In its inimitable way, Berkshire Community College cooperated by offering use of its Field House and the one person directing pedestrians to the well-cleared entrance, unrecognizable in her winter garb, cheery and welcoming as Santa, was no other than BCC President Ellen Kennedy.
Inside the Field House, teams were well-organized, friendly and professional in getting us vaccinated and then seated, socially distanced, for 15 minutes to be sure of our positive status before we left. Bravi to all who are making this possible. You are appreciated.
Claudia Shuster, Stockbridge