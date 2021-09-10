To the editor: I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude for the medical and nursing help I have been fortunate to receive in the Berkshires.
More than three years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and received treatment in our local Cancer Center in Pittsfield. The nursing staff was from the beginning consistently generous, realistic, caring and encouraging. I could not have imagined a more decent overall treatment from oncologist to receptionist. My family and I will never forget how helpful the entire staff was day after day.
More recently, following a fall, I was operated on and then in rehabilitation in Berkshire Medical Center for a month's time. The entire staff — nurses, aides, cleaning personnel, physicians, PT and OT workers, food deliverers, all — were superb. Again, I was treated with decency, professionalism, understanding and patience. Having just returned home, I am glad to express my gratitude.
My family and I salute the staff at BMC for all they do, day in day out, in difficult times, in caring for us all.
Paul Lippmann, Stockbridge