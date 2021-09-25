To the editor: Now that the Susan B. Anthony celebration has been completed, the members of the "Adams Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee" would like to thank everyone for their generous contributions and community support.
We could not have done it without your assistance. The town of Adams has given prominence to one of the most influential women in our country's history, Susan B. Anthony, with the dedication of her statue in the refurbished Town Common.
Once again, our heart felt gratitude to all who helped us get over the finish line.
Pam St. John, committee chair and retired Cheshire Elementary School principal
Carleen Butler, past committee vice chair
Lynda Bianchi, committee vice chair
Jim Loughman, committee secretary and Adams Library Board of Trustees
Erin Mucci, committee treasurer and Pro-Adams member
Pat Catelotti, Friends of the Adams Council on Aging
Cassandra Peltier, past director of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum
William Kolis, director of the Adams-Anthony Center
Eugene Michalenko, president of the Adams Historical Society
Peter Tomyl, Mohawk Trail Association Regional Tourist Council
Joseph Nowak, Adams Select Board member